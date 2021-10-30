Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gahara Putra
@garpputra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Situ Patenggang, Patengan, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia
Published
19d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
situ patenggang
patengan
bandung
west java
indonesia
portrait man
glasses man
grain
smiley face
Happy Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
coat
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
jacket
raincoat
Free images
Related collections
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
219 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling