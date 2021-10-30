Go to Gahara Putra's profile
@garpputra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Situ Patenggang, Patengan, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia
Published agoNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

It's business time
75 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking