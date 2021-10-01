Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jamie Valdez
@jamie_valdez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
self reflection
mirror
self discovery
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
hand
indoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images