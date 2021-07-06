Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrew Johnson
@andrewaleksandr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
meal
Food Images & Pictures
vacation
leisure activities
picnic
cushion
plant
furniture
basket
ground
blanket
Public domain images
Related collections
Miami & Flamingo feel
70 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
miami
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #164: Brevitē
8 photos
· Curated by Brevitē
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Travel Images
Pink Spaces
158 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
united state
Tree Images & Pictures