BASED ON OUR AWARD-WINNING SPIRIT, SLOWLY DISTILLED 34 TIMES FOR EXTRA PURITY AND SMOOTHNESS. Old Tom is the sweet cousin in the Gin family. In our recipe, we take that sweet softness and blend it with organic botanicals that explode in full blossom to make your cocktails sing. A natural for the summertime, Old Tom pairs perfectly with any mixer and loves tangy citrus flavors.