Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Diana Parkhouse
@ditakesphotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up macro red rose stamens and pistils
Related tags
Flower Images
red rose
red flower
romantic
rose close up
rose macro
flower macro
macro
stamens
pistils
pollen
plant
blossom
petal
Free images
Related collections
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building