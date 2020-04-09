Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pinto Art
@pintoart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Madrid, Madrid, España
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hombre con mascarilla covid-19
Related tags
madrid
españa
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
glasses
face
head
doctor
tie
Backgrounds
Related collections
Faces
134 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Collection #145: Trello
10 photos
· Curated by Trello
silhouette
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock