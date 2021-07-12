Go to Stefan Schauberger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grayscale photo of a store front
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Karlsruhe, Deutschland
Published on Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Barbershop with Bicycle

Related collections

Law
80 photos · Curated by Adam Klimowski
law
office
business
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Hands
163 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking