Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
san francisco bay area
ca
usa
walk
clear skys
green fields
afternoon
clear sky
bay area
wine country
HD Wallpapers
oak tree
oak trees
Winter Images & Pictures
winter walk
winter afternoon
after rain
green grass
east bay area
wallpaper 2021
Free pictures
Related collections
bright & foodie
224 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Reflective
531 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor