Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Studio Michael França
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Minas Gerais, Brasil
Published
20d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
minas gerais
brasil
brazil
photo
photgraphy
brazilian
artesanal
arte
HD Wallpapers
craftsmanship
craftwork
textures and patterns
current events
People Images & Pictures
embroidery
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Birthday Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Macros
275 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora