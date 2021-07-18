Go to Dagmara Dombrovska's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red rose in bloom close up photo
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Rose Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Green Backgrounds
green aesthetic
Summer Images & Pictures
Summer Backgrounds
summer flowers
Rose Images
pink flowers
pink flower
red flower
blossom
Flower Images
plant
petal
geranium
Backgrounds

Related collections

leafy
153 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
NEON
256 photos · Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking