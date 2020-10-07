Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson
@find_something_pretty_everyday
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jezero Jasna, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia
Published
on
October 7, 2020
samsung, SM-G930F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Children playing on frozen Lake Jasna.
Related tags
slovenia
HD Grey Wallpapers
jezero jasna
kranjska gora
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
lake
winter wonderland
children playing
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ice
fir
abies
mountain range
human
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter 2020 Summit
97 photos
· Curated by Chimney Trail
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter
117 photos
· Curated by Charlie Stella
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Wonderland
14 photos
· Curated by Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson
winter wonderland
Sports Images
Winter Images & Pictures