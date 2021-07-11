Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rasa Kasparaviciene
@gervele
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
England, UK
Published
on
July 11, 2021
ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Defocused, blurred summer meadow grass background. Close up
Related tags
england
uk
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Summer Images & Pictures
meadow
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Beautiful Pictures & Images
beauty
bright
sunlight
field
Spring Images & Pictures
natural
season
outdoor
HD Color Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Anxiety
189 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Sunshine vibes
66 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers