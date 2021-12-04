Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
golden gate bridge
sanfrancisco
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
promontory
shoreline
bridge
coast
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
architecture
suspension bridge
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Feeling moody
18 photos · Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Food
113 photos · Curated by Sarah Dankhoff
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora
Archi-Textures
457 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture