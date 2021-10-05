Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ajit Gaidhani
@ajgaidhani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Monkey Images
wild life photography
wild life
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
baboon
Free images
Related collections
Photos for Parent Bloggers
242 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora