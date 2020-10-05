Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Y S
@santonii
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Monterey, CA, USA
Published
on
October 6, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monterey's last large wooden fishing boat San Giovanni
Related tags
monterey
ca
usa
boat
California Pictures
fishing boat
transportation
vehicle
watercraft
vessel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
ferry
dock
pier
port
Creative Commons images
Related collections
stool
25 photos
· Curated by cathy rod
stool
usa
outdoor
Boats
9 photos
· Curated by David Dockery
boat
transportation
vessel
NAUTICAL
18 photos
· Curated by F L
nautical
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea