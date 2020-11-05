Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uzwil, Schweiz
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Growing roots to propagate plants
Related tags
uzwil
schweiz
plant
plants
feey
flora
propagate
roots
begonia
glas
HD Water Wallpapers
vermehren
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
indoor plant
potted plant
interior
Public domain images
Related collections
urban gardening
664 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
urban
gardening
plant
erbe nobili
111 photos
· Curated by Andrea Gnesutta
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Plant life
142 photos
· Curated by Jaime Baston
Life Images & Photos
plant
HD Green Wallpapers