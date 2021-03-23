Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jules a.
@julesea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
baguio city
benguet
philippines
fern
ecosystem
Tree Images & Pictures
plants
Nature Images
natural
Weed Backgrounds
trunk
botany
moss
ferns
pteridophytes
Grass Backgrounds
pteridophyta
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
2,021 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor