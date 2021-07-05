Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
dam
egypt
abandoned
afterlife
agilkia island
archeology
culture
Desert Images
God Images & Pictures
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
key of life
lake nasser
philae
sand
aswan
blue sky
carving
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
Free images
Related collections
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
lines
107 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures