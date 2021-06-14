Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arun Varghese Kurian
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
fog
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
mist
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos · Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images