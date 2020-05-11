Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Юлия Заковеря
@yuliya_zyu
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Seasons.
178 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
BOTANICAL
316 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
jar
pottery
vase
plant
potted plant
planter
herbs
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
HD Art Wallpapers
flower arrangement
ikebana
ornament
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images