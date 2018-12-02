Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shaafi Ali
@shaafi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
garden
arbour
HD Grey Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
road
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fruitage
131 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
Farmland and Fields
506 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images