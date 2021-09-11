Go to Manya Krishnaswamy's profile
@manyaaa
Download free
gold and white concrete temple
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

borobudur
indonesia
magelang
central java
architecture
buddhist temple
temple
Travel Images
borobudur temple
ancient architecture
outdoor
monument
building
Backgrounds

Related collections

Buddhism
104 photos · Curated by Karin Peeters
buddhism
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Indonesia
303 photos · Curated by Audrina Kincade
indonesia
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking