Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
@huanshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chùa Phú Tức, Xóm Pô Pús Tứk, Mỹ Tú, Soc Trang, Vietnam
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
chùa phú tức
xóm pô pús tứk
mỹ tú
soc trang
#fujifilm
film photography
street photography
Buddha Images
pagoda
huanshi
housing
architecture
monastery
building
temple
dome
tower
steeple
spire
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ûber Cool
137 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
All the Colour
225 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant