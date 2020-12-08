Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Denis Szekeres
@szdrru
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
327165, Dalboşeţ, România
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
327165
dalboşeţ
românia
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
vegetation
acanthaceae
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
bush
Rose Images
planter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
376 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Kids
363 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Waltz
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures