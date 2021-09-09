Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abhishek Kirloskar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
india
Published
on
September 9, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A picture of a construction site worker
Related tags
india
monochrome
HD Black Wallpapers
constuction
infrastructure
construction worker
construction site
labor
construction
scaffolding
People Images & Pictures
human
hardhat
clothing
helmet
apparel
Free stock photos
Related collections
Autumn
51 photos
· Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures
Children
367 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Urban Essentials
207 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers