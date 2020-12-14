Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carter Yocham
@carteryocham
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Montour, Idaho, USA
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
workshop
leather worker
cowboy
montour
idaho
usa
leather making
tools
man working
buckaroo
horse tack
leather
rawhide
western
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
pub
bar counter
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Study
752 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
books
351 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Orange is the new black
117 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor