Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Curry
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Multicoloured string
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wire
rug
loom
HD Art Wallpapers
colorful
motley
knitting
handmade
craft
close-up
fabric
blanket
fiber
HD Color Wallpapers
traditional
cradle
symmetry
skein
line
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
textiles
22 photos · Curated by Laura Dotson
textile
Texture Backgrounds
fabric
Learning Together
151 photos · Curated by Sara DeHoff
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Website Backgrounds
Textiles
14 photos · Curated by Anne-Marie Savard
textile
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers