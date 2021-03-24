Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
California City, CA, USA
Published on
March 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD White Wallpapers
california city
ca
usa
Nature Images
wilderness
drone pilot
construction worker
highway worker
buttes
Mountain Images & Pictures
Desert Images
Cool Images & Photos
public works
road worker
HD Black Wallpapers
black white
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images
Collection #40: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images