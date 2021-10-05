Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
bead
accessories
accessory
worship
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
prayer beads
rosary
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Things On Desks.
165 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
table
HD Grey Wallpapers
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures