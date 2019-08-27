Go to Jens Peter Olesen's profile
@jenspeter
Download free
green metal crane
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shipyard, Gdansk, Polen
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Cranes at the shipyard

Related collections

UG
38 photos · Curated by Anna Holik
ug
human
People Images & Pictures
Polen
6 photos · Curated by Stig Jönsson
polen
building
poland
SHIPS
1 photo · Curated by Ewa Kulik
ship
construction crane
dock
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking