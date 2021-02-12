Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gleb Lucky
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mushrooms in the mossy tree
Related collections
Water Drop
215 photos
· Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Related tags
fungus
plant
mushroom
agaric
amanita
HD Grey Wallpapers
mushroom macrophotography
macro mushroom
macro phogography
macro nature
macro fungus
macro
moss
mushrooms
Free pictures