Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
erik cid
@erikcm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
Tree Images & Pictures
Related collections
Perfectly Feminine
167 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
plant
Miami & Flamingo feel
67 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
miami
Beach Images & Pictures
Architecture
77 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers