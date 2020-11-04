Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uzwil, Schweiz
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Shot of a sick ficus robusta leaf
Related tags
uzwil
schweiz
plant
disease
fungus
bloomscape
interior
plants
feey
ficus
studio
thesill
potted plant
HD Sick Wallpapers
patchplants
indoor plant
brown leaf
HD Yellow Wallpapers
pflanze
flora
Backgrounds
Related collections
JOIE
131 photos
· Curated by Pauline Gillard
joie
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nodes and Fronds
59 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bronske
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
CML COURSE 2
30 photos
· Curated by Emma
HD Grey Wallpapers
disease
HD Sick Wallpapers