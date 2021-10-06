Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Efren Agan
@efren_agan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Davao City, Davao City, Philippines
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Monstera? I hardly know her!
Related tags
davao city
philippines
plant
monstera
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Analytics
48 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business
Concert
41 photos
· Curated by MX Phillips
concert
Light Backgrounds
crowd