Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Bobrova
@yamiable
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Segovia, Испания
Published
on
November 7, 2020
iPhone SE
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Roman aqueduct in Segovia
Related tags
segovia
испания
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
arch
historic
unesco
heritage
spain
europe
aqueduct
legacy
Sunset Images & Pictures
roman empire
Brown Backgrounds
building
People Images & Pictures
human
town
urban
Free images
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
710 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers