Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rural
countryside
hedgerow
remote
new forest
greenery
Spring Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
arenaria
daisy
daisies
apiaceae
Public domain images
Related collections
Summer
88 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Snow, Ice, and Winter
715 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images