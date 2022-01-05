Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aigul Galova
@agushagalova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
clothing
apparel
figurine
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
Free stock photos
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
318 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
faceless
930 photos · Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures
colors
168 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers