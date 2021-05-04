Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation)
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mental
mental health
HD Black Wallpapers
rock
outdoors
sand
Nature Images
word
ground
soil
text
Public domain images
Related collections
est.
245 photos
· Curated by Esther Jasaraj
est
hair
human
Words
215 photos
· Curated by Louise McMilan
word
sign
quote
Wave Forward Official Stock Photos
51 photos
· Curated by Paula May
photo
human
youth