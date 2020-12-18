Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jochberg, Kochel am See, Deutschland
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jochberg
HD Grey Wallpapers
kochel am see
deutschland
winter vibes
nature photography
bavaria
snow and ice
snowy branch
icy branch
Nature Images
outdoors
blizzard
storm
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ice
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
the garden of daydreams
182 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant