Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manya Krishnaswamy
@manyaaa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
paddle board
boats
boats on the water
water sports
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
rowboat
vehicle
transportation
boat
Nature Images
canoe
lifejacket
vest
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Black
160 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sienna and Cyan
78 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Green
261 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora