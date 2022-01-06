Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

textured green plant leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
print
illustration
seamless
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botanic
botany
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
backdrop
HD Wallpapers
bright
HD Dark Wallpapers
Free images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking