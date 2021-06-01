Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cristina Glebova
@blackhawksfan96
Download free
Share
Info
California, USA
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up pink and purple dewplants during daytime
Related tags
California Pictures
usa
Flower Images
Flower Images
Flower Backgrounds
Flower Backgrounds
pink flower
close up flower
pink flowers
purple flower
HD Flower Wallpapers
HD Flower Wallpapers
close up flowers
purple flowers
plant
aster
blossom
HD Purple Wallpapers
asteraceae
daisies
Free stock photos
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos
· Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
technic
65 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
technic
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers