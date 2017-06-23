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Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
priscilladupreez
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newly wed happy photo
Blissful bride and groom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
fashion
family
love
wedding
beautiful
happy
smile
hair
ring
style
emotion
suit
sweet
married
formal
braid
adorable
bowtie
human
PNG images
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