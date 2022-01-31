Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandip Kalal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 5 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
oak
tree trunk
sunlight
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Globes and Maps
149 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Retro Pop
299 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos · Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers