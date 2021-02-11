Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Morgane Le Breton
@morgane_lb
Download free
Share
Info
Girona, Espagne
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Little purple flowers and green leaves growing on old stone wall
Related collections
Spring
45 photos
· Curated by Allison G
Spring Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
References?
71 photos
· Curated by Caroline
reference
plant
outdoor
Catalonia, Spain
10 photos
· Curated by Morgane Le Breton
girona
espagne
plant
Related tags
plant
vine
girona
espagne
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
little flowers
brick wall
old stone
ivy growing on facade
ivy
PNG images