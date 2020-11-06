Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michal Dolnik
@michaldolnik
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Concrete stairs
Related tags
architecture
stairs
concrete
HD Grey Wallpapers
staircase
handrail
banister
auditorium
room
hall
indoors
theater
building
arena
amphitheatre
amphitheater
Free stock photos
Related collections
Camera
3,125 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures