Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alisher Sherali
@alisherx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
italy
Published
on
October 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
berry
plant
vegetation
bush
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flowers
763 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant