Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Tyson
@jontyson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hospital
help
confort
comforting
support
aupportive
patient
arm
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
hand
Free images
Related collections
Non-Identifying
14 photos
· Curated by Sara Kahmann
non-identifying
human
hand
Medical, Healing, Healthcare
165 photos
· Curated by Bree Anne
healthcare
medical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Religion
489 photos
· Curated by Mary Batey
Religion Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor