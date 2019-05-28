This in one of many photos that were found in one of the buildings situated exactly on the Green Line that divided Beirut during the 15 years of civil war. "In one of the ground-floor shops, hidden behind the rusted rolling shutters, I found the photographic archive of Photo Mario: around 10,000 bluish negatives of different formats [...] scattered under dust and debris[...] My aim is to create an opportunity for people to adopt [...] photos and try to identify the subjects, find them or their families, and collect their memories of the studio, the building and the city. " said Mona El Hallak