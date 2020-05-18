Go to Andrey Svistunov's profile
@svistal13
Download free
white snow flakes on green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Санкт-Петербург, Россия
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

санкт-петербург
россия
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ornament
Tree Images & Pictures
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
macro
dew
HD Wallpapers
fallen leaves
wet leaves
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Natura
10 photos · Curated by Lauri Quiros
natura
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking